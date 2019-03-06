Search underway in Vicksburg for man who jumped into river after traffic stop

By Morgan Howard | March 6, 2019 at 7:08 AM CST - Updated March 6 at 9:48 AM

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - Vicksburg police are looking for a man who jumped into the Mississippi River after police tried to pull him over during a traffic stop.

Officers made a traffic stop on Washington Street Wednesday morning at a nearby store.

During the stop, officers noticed the suspect had warrants.

The suspect jumped out the car and ran towards Ameristar Casino’s loading dock then jumped into the river.

A search and rescue is currently underway to find the suspect in the water.

