Strickland says MLGW should explore stepping away from TVA as power source

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said MLGW needs to seriously consider alternatives to save money on its power supply, and that could include stepping away from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
In recent months there have been calls for MLGW to look into getting its power from somewhere cheaper, an effort that may reduce the current and future burdens on ratepayers. The head of the utility said Wednesday they are looking, but the process isn’t as easy as it seems.
“TVA has been good to us. There is no doubt. But there are potential savings out there,” Strickland said.
In a wide-ranging interview Tuesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland indicated the city and MLGW need to take a hard look at their power source. MLGW is TVA’s largest customer and has been for decades. But at least four studies from a variety of groups have shown the city could save by stepping away.
The most recent one commissioned for Friends of the Earth put the savings at $240 million – on the low end.
“I think it’s not if we can save money, it’s how can we save money moving into the future,” said Strickland.
The potential savings were a frequent topic among Memphis City Council members – who recently declined to raise electric and gas rates, despite repeated requests from MLGW.
“If anyone is suggesting that it’s as simple as unplugging from TVA and plugging into another entity they are wrong,” said MLGW JT Young in an interview Wednesday.
Young said pulling away from TVA would likely require significant capital investment outside of existing infrastructure needs. But that doesn’t mean it’s off the table.
A study is currently underway by MLGW to determine the feasibility of getting its power from other sources. Results are expected in roughly a year. MLGW has never done such a study, which in the utility industry is known as an Integrated Resource Plan.
If MLGW’s board and the Memphis City Council ever decided they want to find another source, TVA must be given a five year notice. It is a hard deadline with no flexibility, Young indicated.
“The minute we were to opt to notify TVA, we must presume in five years that TVA would not be there,” Young said.
TVA in previous statements has said that its delivered power costs are lower and more reliable than options presented.
