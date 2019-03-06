4,000 students rewarded for completing Grizzlies’ reading challenge

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It seemed like a regular day at the FedExForum. There were thousands of people in the stands, and the cheers were loud.
But this time it wasn't for any basketball star. It was for 4,000 Mid-South students from 53 schools.
Wednesday morning, the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Read to Achieve Championship Celebration.
“4,000 kids who are full of energy,” said Abusheri Ohwofasa, Vice President of Community Engagement for the Memphis Grizzlies. “They're super excited.”
Read to Achieve, which is presented by International Paper in association with KPMG, is the Grizzlies’ largest educational outreach program.
It rewarded all the students who took on and completed a challenge to read six books in six weeks.
“It allows them to have fun,” Ohwofasa said. “It allows them to know that you work hard and you play hard, you get rewarded for good things that you do.”
On the main court Wednesday, students got the traditional MCs, dancing, and T-shirt toss.
They were also greeted by Memphis Grizzly Dillon Brooks.
“I want to say to y’all, pat the people beside you and congratulate yourself,” Brooks said.
While most of the schools represented were from Shelby County, some schools from places like Forrest City, Arkansas participated in the Read to Achieve challenge
If nothing else, Wednesday morning’s event showed just how far a book can take you.
