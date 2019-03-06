Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police have identified one of the suspects in connection to a deadly shooting and robbery that happened Monday, Feb. 25.
At about 4:03 a.m. that morning, police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Graceland Drive.
Officers discovered a Honda Civic crashed into a fence, and the driver had been shot. The driver was hospitalized in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.
The passenger in the car was unhurt.
Tuesday, March 5, police said Courdarrius Perkins is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, and four counts of first-degree murder.
The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
