Suspect indicted for December murder at Memphis motel

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A grand jury has indicted a man accused of shooting and killing another man in the lobby of a Memphis hotel late last year.
According to the district attorney’s office, 30-year-old Travis Haynes walked into the lobby of Garden Inn and Suites on American Way at Lamar around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 10, 2018. The victim, 30-year-old Jeremy Robinson, walked in moments later and the two exchanged words.
Prosecutors say Haynes stood up, confronted Robinson, pulled a gun and started shooting at close range. Witnesses said Robinson fell to the floor and Haynes stood over him, shooting three more times.
Police arrested Haynes shortly thereafter.
Haynes is indicted for one count each of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence by disposing a gun and three counts of being a convicted felon with a gun.
