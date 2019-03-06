MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - According to the Federal Trade Commission, Tennesseans lost over $18M to scammers in 2018.
The state’s total losses amounted to $18.4 million with the average loss being $345.
Over 53,000 complaints of fraud were reported to the state - up by nearly 10,000 from 2017.
The commission says the best way to protect yourself is to learn the red flags that indicate scammer activity.
“Scam artists may promise once-in-a-lifetime opportunities but, in fact, they’re ripping off hardworking Tennesseans and their families. If consumers believe they have been victimized by a scammer, they should report the incident to their local law enforcement agencies. Additionally, they can file a complaint through the Division of Consumer Affairs,” TDCI Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak said.
It is also important to to report an suspected activity to police.
Tennessee is the fifth-leading state when it comes to complaints about fraud and other scams.
Memphis ranks 32nd in the FTC’s top metro areas for fraud reports, and ninth for identity theft reports.
