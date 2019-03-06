TN Gov. issues executive order on criminal justice reform

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued an executive order to push crime out of Tennessee and reduce the number of people who return to a life of crime after prison.
The executive order issued from Governor Lee outlines a plan to address public safety in Tennessee amid higher rates of violent crime and recidivism.
During his state of the state address Monday, the governor announced the task force would crack down on drug traffickers pushing out dangerous drugs like Fentanyl.
He plans to increase pay for corrections officers and law enforcement while pushing for more educational opportunities for prisoners.
Lee also said equipping inmates' families and communities with tools to help prisoners become productive members of society improves the quality of life for all Tennessee residents.
He said with the support of the task force, he wants to help people find pathways out of crime.
"Fundamentally this task force will recommend legislative and budgetary changes that will help reduce recidivism and make our community safer and save tax dollars," Lee said.
Lee said the incarcerated population of Tennessee has grown 34 percent since 2000. He also pledged support for crime victims and their families as well as support for those dealing with mental health and substance abuse.
