Tracking another cold morning and a weekend warm up

Another cold start to our day across the Mid-South. Mainly clear skies have allowed temperatures drop again this morning, but we are tracking a warm up on the horizon, and rain and storm chances this weekend.
Mostly sunny skies will prevail yet again across the Mid-South today. Highs will rise into the lower 40s by this afternoon, which is still well below our average high for the start to March. Winds will come out of the north this morning but then shift from the south this afternoon. That wind shift will help start our warming trend we are tracking to end the week and start the weekend. Tonight, we will remain clear with lows dipping into the upper 20s to lower 30s region wide.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph. High: 43.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph. Low: 29.
END TO WEEK: Thursday we are tracking clouds on the increase with a few showers by this afternoon, but most will remain on the dry side. Highs will climb back into the lower 50s with overnight lows staying in the middle 40s. Friday we will see isolated showers across the Mid-South with highs back near 60 degrees, a shower or isolated storm is possible Friday night as our next system tracks into the region. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s as we push into the start of the weekend.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday, but we will have to deal with the clouds, rain and possible storms. The best chance for rain looks to be Saturday afternoon with heavy downpours and a few possible strong storms will gusty winds as the cold front pushes across the area. Rain looks to move out late on Saturday night. This means our Sunday is looking partly cloudy with afternoon highs staying in the 60s and overnight lows back into the lower 40s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: The start to next week we will see partly cloudy skies on Monday with afternoon highs back into the middle 50s and overnight lows in the 40s. Our next weather system will push across the Mid-South on Tuesday, giving us possible rain chances with afternoon highs near 60 degrees and overnight lows in the lower 40s as we finish the first part of next week.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
