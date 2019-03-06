Tracking another cold morning and a weekend warm up

Mostly sunny skies will prevail yet again across the Mid-South today. Highs will rise into the lower 40s by this afternoon, which is still well below our average high for the start to March. Winds will come out of the north this morning but then shift from the south this afternoon. That wind shift will help start our warming trend we are tracking to end the week and start the weekend. Tonight, we will remain clear with lows dipping into the upper 20s to lower 30s region wide.