TV extras wanted: Filming for NBC pilot ‘Bluff City Law’ begins this month

TV extras wanted: Filming for NBC pilot ‘Bluff City Law’ begins this month
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 5, 2019 at 6:00 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 6:00 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Now’s your chance to grace the silver screen. Filming begins this month for a new NBC pilot set in the Bluff City.

“Bluff City Law” follows a father-daughter law practice specializing in civil rights cases. Each week viewers will see them take on the toughest cases will navigating their complicated family relationship.

"Bluff City Law" to be filmed in Memphis

Filming is March 16 through 27 and the production crew is now taking applications for extras. Complete a free talent application for consideration.

Extras will be paid $75 eight hours of filming, plus overtime if work exceeds an eight-hour shift. Meals will be provided for extras working a full day.

NBC ordered the pilot in January. If the network picks up the show, it could premiere next year.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.