West Collierville Middle School students share real-world learning skills

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - West Collierville Middle School welcomed participants from the Project Lead The Way Showcase Wednesday.
Project Lead the Way provides teachers with support to engage students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics or STEM.
“A lot of jobs in the future are going to be STEM jobs because of the advancement in technology, so it’s good that the kids are learning it in school rather than when they are older,” said Ansh Sanpet, student. “The thing I like about STEM is that we get to be more creative than we get to do in the other classes, because it’s like a group project and and we can put everything together.”
Project Lead the Way is a national initiative that addresses the challenge of problem solving.
“We talk about creativity, collaboration. We talk about soft skills where students learn how to present and work together and if something fails, you don’t just quit and walk away. You actually try again and keep going,” said Beth Robbins, WCMS principal.
It offers five programs including biomedical and computer science for different grade levels with assessments embedded into the curriculum.
Engagement specialists for the program say the the results are rewarding.
“The commitment here in Collierville schools and what they have chosen to invest in is going to pay off for their students and it’s paying off daily as you probably saw in some of the classrooms today. It’s amazing work. It’s hands on, it’s innovative,” said Rocky Valadez, PLTW vice president of engagement.
Educators also believe it’s geared toward what will drive the economy of tomorrow.
