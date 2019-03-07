Arkansas cannabis almost ready for harvest

COTTON PLANT, AR (WMC) - Behind a fence in Cotton Plant is the first medical marijuana cultivation facility in Arkansas and the first buds just sprouted.
Inside, lush green cannabis plants are nurtured with the utmost care at the very high tech Bold Facility
"The plant is going to receive 18 hours of light and 6 hours of darkness just to simulate that growing season," said Robert Leacher, Bold co-owner.
The plants start out small and unimpressive.
They are fed with nutrients and their entire environment is controlled with fans, temperature moisture and more.
Robert Lercher and his partners started the joint venture with no knowledge of how to cultivate the plants.
"We surrounded our self with some great consultants that have been in the business for many many years," said Lercher.
As a neophyte, Lercher had some anxious moments.
"I had been here all day and the plants were just beautiful," said Lercher.
Then, he saw drooping leaves. Panicked, he called the consultant who said it happens when the sun goes down.
The first buds on the plants erupted on Monday.
Bold will supply cannabis buds, some edibles and vape liquid to the dispensaries..
When the products are ready, they will be locked in a thick concrete walled vault.
Lercher says 9,000 Arkansans already have their medical marijuana cards.
They are people hoping to cope with medical problems from severe pain to nausea, sleep disorders and a lot more.
It’s a financial incentive for Bold that has morphed into something else.
"It's turning into doing something good and that actually makes me feel good," said Lercher.
For now, Bold will be the only medical marijuana cultivator that will supply the product to dispensaries throughout the state.
They should be ready at the beginning of May.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.