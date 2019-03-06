Authorities searching for rodeo bull on the loose in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Authorities are advising people in Madison County to be on the lookout for a rodeo bull that escaped from Alabama A&M University.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that the bull might be in the area of Moores Mill and Highway 72.
The bull, named Half Moon, escaped from his holding area during a rodeo at the Alabama A&M Agribition Center on Feb. 22, according to authorities.
If anyone sees the bull, they are advised not to approach it.
Half Moon is described as being brindle in color with a half-white face.
Anyone who sees it should instead call the sheriff’s office at 256-722-7181.
