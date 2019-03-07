Caught on camera: Houston worker survives flying out of construction bucket hit by truck

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - A utility worker managed to walk away from a scary-looking accident, during which he went flying after a box truck hit the bucket he was in as he worked on a Houston traffic signal.
Witness Andrew Wolf, a professional photographer, had his dashcam recording as he drove along a busy highway at 50 miles per hour on Feb. 25. A box truck was in the lane to Wolf’s left.
As the vehicles went under a traffic light, the truck hit a worker, who was hoisted up in a bucket attempting to work on the traffic signal. Wolf caught the entire thing on video.
The impact sent the man flying upside down, and Wolf says he dangled there “upside down and sideways” in his safety harness for about 30 seconds. He says a bus barely missed the worker.
“This is probably the most epic and horrific thing that I’ve seen,” Wolf said.
Finally, the man’s coworkers lowered him down.
The driver of the truck that hit the worker stopped, and Wolf called 911. The worker appeared to be in shock but OK.
"You can see they ignored some safety rules. They didn’t have the road blocked off. The truck wasn't protecting anybody. But they were smart enough to put on a belt and a helmet, and that's definitely what saved his life," Wolf said.
The worker is now reportedly in stable condition.
"He used up all of his luck that day, but it was just amazing that he literally walked away from that impact,” Wolf said.
