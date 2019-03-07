Commissioner Tami Sawyer announces campaign for mayor

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer announced she will run for Memphis Mayor.
Sawyer cited a number of issues in the city that factored into the decision, including:
- Socioeconomic inequities
- Lack of support for youth and minority populations
- A lack of a vision for the city that captures its full potential, reflects the entire community, and addresses critical needs
“The time has come for our city to prioritize the needs of people over projects, and to deliver real solutions that will make progress attainable and enhance quality of life for all,” Sawyer said.
In a statement, Sawyer said Memphis has the second highest poverty rate in the country, both overall and among children.
She said she hopes to increase support for students and schools, small businesses, neighbor revitalization, and criminal justice reform if elected.
She hopes to be the first woman ever elected to the office.
