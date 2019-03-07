Construction begins on Hampline project

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Construction has begun on the Hampline--a long-awaited connection between Shelby Farms Park and Overton Park.
The Hampline will run through Binghampton, connecting the Shelby Farms Greenline to Overton Park.
The project was partially crowdsourced. A group of more than 700 Memphians raised $75,000 of the $2 million needed for construction.
Thursday, construction began on the project, which will include the city's first bike signals and dual direction pathways leading into Overton Park at the Bike Arch.
Construction is expected to last nine months.
