Crews battle pair of overnight house fires

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Fire crews are investigating two house fires in Memphis overnight.
The first broke out on Chelwood Drive, near the intersection of Riverdale and Stateline Roads.
The homeowner said her family was home when the home caught fire, but everyone was able to escape safely.
The cause of this fire is unknown.
A second fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. on Hanna Drive in Raleigh.
Neighbors said they called 911 when they saw smoke and flames billowing from the home, but were relieved to see their neighbor’s car was not in the driveway.
No one was inside when the fire broke out.
It took fire crews 45 minutes to get the fire under control.
Investigators said cause of that fire is an electrical issue.
