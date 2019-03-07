Exclusive ’Text-to-911′ feature to launch in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Police and Fire 911 Dispatch centers takes thousands of calls a day and soon, they will be the first in the state of Tennessee to implement a "text to 911" service.
It will especially be helpful for the hearing impaired.
"In our hearing impaired community, this is a way that they communicate with each other, and we want to make sure that if they have an emergency and need to reach us, they don't have to go through a different method to accomplish that," said Michael Spencer, MPD emergency communications administrator.
To use the new feature, enter the numbers 911 into the "to" field. Then, text the exact location of the emergency and briefly describe what kind of emergency you're having.
Raymond Chiozza, director of Shelby County 911 District says dispatchers have spent the last few weeks training in preparation for the "text to 911" service to launch within Memphis City limits.
"Text messages will come in on their call taking screen and they'll actually get the text message and reply just like you would on your phone, but they're going to use a computer device," said Chiozza.
Chiozza says the remaining areas throughout Shelby County will be activated over the next six to eight months.
It is a step in technology he believes will be beneficial for everyone.
“It’ll make it easier for them, and also if citizens are in situations where they can’t talk and they’re trying to get a message that something is wrong, they’ll be able to use it in that scenario too,” said Chiozza.
