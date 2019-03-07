Facebook reports Collierville man suspected of having sex with a 15-year-old

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - A Collierville man has been charged with statutory rape of an underage girl.
Memphis police received a complaint from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, on February 21.
The complaint originally came from Facebook who had passed alarming information on to NCMEC.
Facebook provided subscriber information between two users and excerpts of their messages.
The conversation between the two indicated that they had a sexual relationship and have made contact on several occasions.
Investigators identified 21-year-old Smauel Ott of Collierville as one of the users and the other user as a 15-year-old girl.
Police contacted the girl's mother, who brought her to Memphis Police headquarters.
The girl was shown a photo lineup and identified Ott as a family friend.
She gave a statement in which she disclosed that she and Ott had sexual intercourse several times in her home in December 2018.
