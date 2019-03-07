Five Guys employee accused of stealing $12,000 from restaurant

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The general manager of a Memphis Five Guys is accused of stealing $12,007 from the restaurant instead of depositing the money.
According to a police affidavit, the owner told police Chiree Sterrett, 48, was responsible for 35 deposits that never made it to the bank.
The owner said Sterrett was the only employee with access to the deposit safe and had a code unique to her.
The affidavit says Sterrett was captured on video taking the money from the safe and leaving the store. After being asked about the deposit, Sterrett never returned to work.
Sterrett is now charged with property theft.
