Gov. Bill Lee to deliver State of West Tennessee on Thursday

Gov. Bill Lee to deliver State of West Tennessee on Thursday
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 7, 2019 at 3:46 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 3:52 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will deliver a “State of West Tennessee” address on Thursday at the University of Memphis.

The address comes a few days after he delivered the traditional State of the State address on Monday.

The governor has already announced some of his priorities.

He wants to spend $4 million to increase STEM training in K-12 schools; $40 million to provide more school resource safety officers; and $15 million to expand access to mental health services.

He will deliver his “State of West Tennessee” address at 5:30 p.m. at the University Center Ballroom.

WMC5 will have a crew there and will live stream the address.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.