Isolated showers to end the week

Expect more clouds and cool temperatures this evening. A few showers may pop after 7 PM. Temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 40s.
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with isolated showers developing. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Isolated showers with highs around 60.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower, especially in north Mississippi. Lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60 and may actually rise a few degrees overnight. Winds will pick up out of the south at 10-20 mph.
SATURDAY: Expect scattered showers or storms, but it won’t rain all day. The best chance of rain/storms will be 10 AM - 2 PM with another smaller band around 5 or 6 PM. A few strong storms with high wind are possible. The tornado threat is low but not zero, so make sure you have the WMC App ready to go on your phone in case a warning or two is issued. Rain should move out Saturday evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will be in the 40s Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry with highs near 60. A few showers return Tuesday with highs near 70. Another big line of showers and storms will move through on Wednesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.