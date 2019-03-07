Isolated showers to end the week

SATURDAY: Expect scattered showers or storms, but it won’t rain all day. The best chance of rain/storms will be 10 AM - 2 PM with another smaller band around 5 or 6 PM. A few strong storms with high wind are possible. The tornado threat is low but not zero, so make sure you have the WMC App ready to go on your phone in case a warning or two is issued. Rain should move out Saturday evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70.