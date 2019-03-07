James Wiseman gets McDonald’s All American jersey

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - East High star James Wiseman has already signed with the University of Memphis Tigers.
Now, he's signing autographs as a McDonald's All American!
Wiseman, the nation's number one recruit, got his official invitation to the McDonald's All American game at – where else? – the McDonald's on Highland, in the shadow of the University of Memphis.
Wiseman, who just earned TN Class AAA Mr. Basketball Honors for his play at East High, said he's excited to join his former Mustang teammates at Memphis when the time comes.
Next up, he'll try to help lead East High to a fourth straight state title.
Mustangs face Cleveland in the Tennessee State Tournament next Thursday, 11:30 a.m. at Murfreesboro.
