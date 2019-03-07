Jury convicts 3 suspects in deadly Tipton County home invasion; 2 other suspects plead guilty

TIPTON COUNTY, TN (WMC) - A federal jury has convicted three people in connection to a deadly 2017 home invasion in Covington. Two other suspects previously pleaded guilty.
Willie Somerville, 21, Armoni Hall, 21, Eddie Poindexter, 21, Christian Sherrill, 24, and Darrell Owens, 32, were all indicted in December 2017 for the deadly attempted robbery of Timothy Edwards. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the men planned to steal drugs and drug money from Edwards’ home.
Prosecutors say Sherrill and Owens waited in a getaway car while Somerville, Hall and Poindexter kicked in the door to Edwards’ home Jan. 19, 2017. Somerville was armed with a 9 mm pistol while Hall had a 12-gauge shotgun.
Edwards grabbed Hall and the two struggled over the shotgun. Prosecutors say Somerville then fired his pistol, killing Edwards and seriously injuring Hall.
Police found Hall lying in a street a block away. Edwards was already dead by the time officers arrived at the scene.
A federal grand jury indicted all five men for robbery affecting interstate commerce; possession, use and discharge of firearms during violent crime; and use of a firearm to cause death.
Hall pleaded guilty to all counts. Owens pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms offenses. Their sentencing hearings are scheduled for March 15 and April 4, respectively.
On Tuesday, a jury convicted Somerville on all counts and convicted Poindexter and Sherrill of robbery and using a firearm during a robbery. Their sentencing hearing is June 26.
all five face a minimum of 10 years to life in prison.
