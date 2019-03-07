Memphis City Council wants security cameras repositioned throughout city

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There are currently about 2,000 cameras placed strategically across the city looking to catch criminals in the act.
In the next few weeks, hundreds more will be deployed to keep the city safe.
However, there's a debate about where they should go.
Nearly a thousand cameras, similar to SkyCop cameras but with new cutting-edge technology, will be spread out throughout the city.
These cameras are being paid for by $1.5 million found in the budget last year by council member Berlin Boyd, but he said the cameras are not going where they can do the most good.
Vicky Cortese will soon have some help in keeping an eye out at Overton Park.
Cameras that can be monitored by staff or police 24 hours a day will be installed.
“And it'll make more people maybe come to the park,” Cortese said.
But it's not just Overton Park – 962 of these cameras over 18 weeks will be put in and outside of libraries, parks and community centers throughout the city.
At least that was the plan until Tuesday's city council meeting.
“This list is unacceptable,” Boyd said.
Boyd said the cameras were supposed to be spread out into everyone's district.
“I have four areas that were requested Memphis Children's Museum, Wooddale Tennis Courts, McFarland Community center and the Coliseum that are not a part of the list,” said council member Jamita Swearengen.
But it was supposed to be placed in highly traveled, public places.
“I was really in disbelief when I flipped the page and started just going through and the majority of them were at fire stations,” Boyd said.
Nearly 60 fire stations were put on the list to receive cameras.
“I would prefer to put the resources in the places where our taxpayers visit the most,” Boyd said.
The city will now have to rework the list and have it finalized and operational before the start of summer.
“We have a way to monitor, keep what's going on and dispatch police there immediately,” Boyd said.
The City's Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowan, who was charged with making the list, said Tuesday this was just a miscommunication about where the cameras would go.
Council members will discuss this again in two weeks.
