Memphis Express players recognized with Player of the Week honors

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It's amazing what one win can do for a fledgling franchise like the Memphis Express.
Not one but two Express stars earned Player of the Week Honors in the Alliance of American Football.
Linebacker Drew Jackson earned Defensive Player of the Week honors for his flying all over the field effort in the Express 26-23 victory over the San Diego Fleet last Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
Jackson had 14 individual tackles, which is the most in a single game by anyone in the league this year, that includes four for loss.
He also picked off an interception and has four pass breakups. Jackson leads an Express defense that's forced a league high of nine turnovers so far this season.
Jackson is joined by Express Teammate Austin McGinnis in Player of Week Honors.
McGinnis, who was just signed by the Express last week, came on to kick a team record of four field goals in the win against the Fleet.
That's a perfect 4-4, including the game winner from 46 yards out with just over two minutes to play.
The Express’ next game is Sunday, March 10 at 3 p.m. at the Atlanta Legends.
