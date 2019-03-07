MHP trooper rescues woman from submerged car

PIKE COUNTY, MS (WMC) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper displayed a great act of courage by saving a woman from her flooded vehicle Monday night.
Trooper Robert Shows was dispatched to a crash scene on I-55 in Pike County around 9:30 p.m.
When he arrived, he saw a vehicle halfway under water with a female driver still inside.
Shows knocked out the rear glass in an attempt to help the driver escape.
He could see the woman slumped over in the front passenger floorboard and was under a substantial amount of water. Shows maneuvered through the broken window and was able to free the woman’s foot that was trapped under the floorboard.
He then removed her from the vehicle, placing her in a safe location to await emergency medical personnel.
She was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson due to injuries sustained in the crash and remains in stable condition.
