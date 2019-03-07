New movie theater now open in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - From recliner seats to reserved seating and a full service restaurant, the Malco Powerhouse Cinema Grill is making a statement in Downtown Memphis.
The much-anticipated theater opened its doors Thursday and WMC Action News 5 was given a quick tour.
It has seven different screens, a wood burning brick pizza oven and a large screen MXT "Extreme" Theater. It can also seat up to 600 people.
We caught up with the general manager who told us this day has been highly anticipated.
“We’re hoping to really be a part of this community. For folks to bring their families, their friends, come down have a drink, go to the bar and come see a movie,” said Thomas Gandee, general manager.
Malco Powerhouse is located on South Front Street.
Rhamy Alejael works just down the road from the new cinema. He says it's a good addition to the South Main District.
"There's been so much new housing coming downtown. There have been all the new residents moving in. Anything to make downtown more walkable," said Alejael.
It's been almost a decade since a movie theater was in the downtown area.
Malco Powerhouse will be the first theater since Muvico closed in the Peabody Place mall.
“South Main area has come back and it’s really the place to be right now, so we’re thrilled to be a part of that for sure and Malco’s going to get it right. Don’t worry,” said Gandee.
Concern over parking has also come up with the re-development of the downtown area.
“As downtown develops and the South Main arts district becomes more like Downtown Memphis, parking is always going to be an issue,” said Alejael.
We asked Gandee about movie theater parking. He said there's more than 200 spots right available beside the theater.
"We have a parking lot right here behind the theater. It's where the farmers market meets every week right off of South Front Street," said Gandee.
Showings have already started at the theater but most are sold out.
You can check online for availability.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.