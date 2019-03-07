Ole Miss Confederate statue: What’s next?

In accordance with Mississippi Code Sections 37-101-15 and 55-15-81, the Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning is the governing authority for all public universities in Mississippi, including the University of Mississippi. In a shared governance model utilized on most university campuses, the student body, represented by the Associated Student Body at the University of Mississippi, has a voice on issues impacting the campus, along with other members of the campus community, including faculty and staff. The institutional executive officer makes the determination on whether to submit an item for approval by the Board of Trustees. In accordance with Mississippi Code Section 39-7-22, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History must be consulted prior to public construction or improvement affecting potential Mississippi landmarks.