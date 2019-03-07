Ole Miss explains next steps to move Confederate monument on campus

OXFORD, MS (WMC) - The University of Mississippi is preparing to move a Confederate monument on campus.
Earlier this week, the student senate voted unanimously on a resolution that would have the statue moved to a Confederate cemetery on campus.
The University of Mississippi released a statement about moving the statue:
Prior to that, Ole Miss has to develop its justification that the cemetery is a suitable location due to the landmark status of the monument.
Meanwhile, lawmakers are already reacting to the student government vote.
"Some of these Confederate monuments may not be politically correct but they’re still part of our history,” said state Representative Gary Chism (R).
"It shows the university is making the right steps to make change for our state,” said state Representative Chris Bell (D).
At this time, no date has been set for the statue’s removal.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.