Police investigate 3 overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three separate shootings overnight.
The first happened in Whitehaven, on East Wind Drive near 10:30 p.m.
Police have not revealed any details, but crews at the scene said the medical examiner is investigating the case.
The next shooting took place at 1:30 a.m.
Police said one person was rushed to the hospital after being shot on Hilton Street, near the corner of Lamar Avenue and Airways Boulevard.
A third shooting took place at a Circle K on Getwell Road.
This shooting happened just after 3 a.m. near American Way.
One person was taken to the hospital.
There are no word on any potential suspects in any of these shootings.
