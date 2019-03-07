Police investigate 3 overnight shootings

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 7, 2019 at 5:31 AM CST - Updated March 7 at 5:46 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three separate shootings overnight.

The first happened in Whitehaven, on East Wind Drive near 10:30 p.m.

Police have not revealed any details, but crews at the scene said the medical examiner is investigating the case.

The next shooting took place at 1:30 a.m.

Police said one person was rushed to the hospital after being shot on Hilton Street, near the corner of Lamar Avenue and Airways Boulevard.

A third shooting took place at a Circle K on Getwell Road.

This shooting happened just after 3 a.m. near American Way.

One person was taken to the hospital.

There are no word on any potential suspects in any of these shootings.

