Tennessee Prep’s Damion Baugh commits to UofM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With the pressure on to finish strong on the court this season for Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers, there's even more pressure to recruit the top players for next season.
One of the players is Damion Baugh, a combo guard for Tennessee Prep.
Wednesday night, Baugh committed to Hardaway and the Tigers.
The 6-feet-4-inches, 185 pounder is listed as a composite 3-Star recruit by 24/7Sports as a late bloomer with a bullet on the high school recruiting scene.
Baugh, who plays for Memphis based team Thad on the AAU Circuit, said Hardaway made the difference in his recruitment.
"It's changed a lot,” Baugh said. “Penny setting a new foundation for everything, and I feel like I can help that a lot. It's been a long process. Coach Hurd and my family have been behind me on my decision. They just told me just to follow my heart, and that's where my heart was... Memphis."
Baugh chose the Tigers over Texas Tech and TCU.
Meanwhile, Hardaway has yet to miss out on a Memphis area recruit.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.