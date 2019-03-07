Tracking a warm up and rain chances to end week

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: High temperatures this weekend will stay in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will slide across the region on Saturday. This will bring us heavy rain likely in the late morning to early afternoon hours. A strong thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds, all possible on Saturday. Rain is expected to move out by late Saturday night, and we should start to clear some of clouds as we push through Sunday. Lows this weekend will hover in the lower 40s across the region.