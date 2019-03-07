Tracking a warm up and rain chances to end week

Expect a cloudy day with a bit warmer air across the region. We track even warmer weather pushing into the weekend, but with the warmth comes rain and some storm chances.
Expect a cloudy day with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. The clouds will only allow us to warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon. A few showers will be possible by 5 pm tonight, then there will be passing showers throughout the night. Cloudy skies will prevail tonight keeping us into the middle 40s for lows with south winds around 10 mph. Showers will build as we push into our Friday as a warm front lifts across the region.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph. High: 50.
TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy. Winds: South at 10 mph. Low: 46.
FRIDAY: Tomorrow we are looking wet with off and on showers throughout the day. There could be a heavy downpour at times. Most of the rain will be in North Mississippi on Friday night, so evening plans might not be impacted in Memphis as those who life in Mississippi. Highs tomorrow will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Showers will impact the region overnight Friday into the start of the weekend. Lows Friday night will stay in the upper 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: High temperatures this weekend will stay in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will slide across the region on Saturday. This will bring us heavy rain likely in the late morning to early afternoon hours. A strong thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds, all possible on Saturday. Rain is expected to move out by late Saturday night, and we should start to clear some of clouds as we push through Sunday. Lows this weekend will hover in the lower 40s across the region.
THE WEEK AHEAD: We will see our clouds building in Monday and mostly cloudy conditions through mid-week. Showers will be possible again on Tuesday. Highs will stay in the middle 50s on Monday and Tuesday then the 60s on Wednesday. Lows will hover in the 40s and 50s through the week ahead.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
