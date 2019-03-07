Warming up, rain chances rising

We are starting off the day with some sunshine and temperatures in the 20s. However, cloud cover will build in throughout the day and a few showers will be possible by 5 pm. There will be passing showers throughout the night. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower 50s and lows tonight will drop into the mid 40s.
TODAY: Increasing clouds. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 52.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30%. Winds: S 10 mph. Low: 46.
FRIDAY: Friday will be a wet day with on and off showers throughout the day. There could be heavy rain at times. Most of the rain will be in north Mississippi on Friday night, so evening plans may not be impacted in Memphis. Highs tomorrow will be around 60 degrees with lows in the upper 50s.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the 60s this weekend. A cold front will bring another chance for rain on Saturday. Heavy downpours are likely late morning and afternoon. Strong thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds are possible. Rain will move out by late Saturday night and there will be more sun on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: There will be cloud cover building in on Monday and mostly cloudy conditions through mid-week. Showers will be possible on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday and then 60s on Wednesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB