Washington, Florida women beat Ole Miss in SEC tourney 64-57

Neither team led by more than five points until Nakkasoglu hit two 3-pointers in a 10-3 spurt that made it 36-28 with two minutes left in the third quarter. Crystal Allen answered with two free throws before Florida scored nine consecutive points, including five by Washington, to take a 15-point lead early in the fourth. The 12th-seeded Rebels trailed by at least seven points the rest of the way.