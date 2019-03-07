Witness follows stabbing suspects as victim drives himself to hospital

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two people are facing charges after a fight in the middle of a Memphis street ended with a stabbing.
According to a police affidavit, Matthew Brock and Rodney Childress argued in the middle of Cleveland and Madison Wednesday, eventually prompting a physical altercation.
Police say Rhionna Morin walked up and stabbed Childress in the back and neck multiple times before she and Brock took off in a truck.
A witness followed the two and alerted police who arrested Morin and Brock near Bellevue and Lamar.
Childress drove himself to the hospital where he was admitted and treated for puncture wounds to his back, neck, head and throat.
Morin was charged with aggravated assault. Brock is charged as an accessory.
