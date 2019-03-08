Bill would make Mississippi HOA’s a taxing authority

JACKSON, MS (WMC) - Mississippi lawmakers are considering a bill that would give Home Owner Associations taxing authority.
The HOA's would be able to impose up to six mills of property tax for improvements to streets, security, or parks.
Some organizations think the bill would mostly impact neighborhoods that don't already have legal authority to collect assessments
"Some subdivisions have at least entrances and some common areas that have to be maintained as far as mowing, lighting, and things of that type,” said Paul Tankersley from the Madison, Mississippi Organization of Neighborhood Associations. “So, there are some expenses. And as I said before, it impacts everybody that has property in that subdivision."
Here's how the money breakdown could go.
For example, on a $250,000 home, six mills of added tax could be around $145 more in property taxes for the year.
