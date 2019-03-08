Breakdown: Why multiple forms of alerts are important in bad weather

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Mid-South weather, one minute it is clear, the next it is severe. The First Alert Weather team always alerts you first when bad weather is approaching, but when severe weather is happening, being the first to know when a watch or warning is issued could be the difference between life and death.
In this episode of the Breakdown, we explain why weather radios and weather apps for your phone can be lifesaving tools when severe weather strikes.
NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards is a nationwide network of radio stations broadcasting continuous weather information directly from the nearest National Weather Service office.
The weather radio network broadcasts all warnings, watches forecasts and other hazards information 24 hours a day, seven days a week through its 1,025 transmitter sites, covering all 50 states, adjacent coastal waters, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and U.S. Pacific Territories.
To gain access to this network, someone can purchase a NOAA Weather Radio from their local department store. These radios have become easy to program for certain counties that you live in and let you know when bad weather is expected.
Local forecasters encourage having more than one way to receive watches and warnings or any other important weather information.,
That is why we here at WMC Action News 5 have the most advanced weather app in the Mid-South. The largest team of meteorologists in the area provide up to the date weather information on the go through our digital platforms, truly everywhere you are.
The First Alert Weather app provides alerts when you are in the path of the storm, and targeted videos from our meteorologist letting you know what is happening in your area.
Of course, you can always stay up-to-date, with the latest weather information at home as well from WMC on TV, Facebook and Twitter, all having the weather information you need when you need it.
Having multiple ways to gain your information about bad weather, could make the difference between being safe and being caught in the storm.
