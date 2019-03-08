FBI searching for Memphis bank robbery suspect wearing red devil mask

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The FBI is asking for the public's assistance in identifying an unknown suspect wanted in two bank robberies and an attempted bank robbery in 2014 and 2015.
Officials said the suspect attempted to rob the First South Financial Credit Union on Winchester Avenue on Oct. 26, 2015.
Investigators believe that this attempted robbery is related to two previous robberies at the same location on Nov. 19, 2014, and Feb. 26, 2015.
The subject is described as a black male, black standing between 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall.
The suspect was last seen wearing a red devil mask, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, work-type gloves, and white tennis shoes.
FBI officials said the subject is considered armed and dangerous.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Memphis Field Office at (901) 747-4300 or the Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. Tips can also be submitted online.
