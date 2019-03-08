A few severe storms possible Saturday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Areas along the Mississippi River including northeast Arkansas, extreme west Tennessee and extreme northwest Mississippi have a low to medium threat for a few severe storms Saturday.
This is a very conditional threat and many areas may just end up seeing some showers and storms and that’s it. However, there is a lot of wind energy with this system, so we don’t want to let our guard down completely.
MORNING STORMS: The main batch of storms will arrive in the morning hours between 7 a.m. and noon. The NAM 3km forecast model shows what radar may look like around 9 a.m. This will likely just be heavy rain and strong storms, but a few of these could be severe with gusty wind or hail. The tornado threat during this time is low but not zero. If you must be out and about Saturday, make sure you have the WMC Weather App on your phone in case a warning is issued near your location. Otherwise, go ahead with your normal plans and just stay weather aware of any storms in the area.
AFTERNOON STORMS QUESTIONABLE: If we get a decent break in the rain or a period of sun after lunch, a second round of very isolated storms could develop between 1 and 5 p.m. The NAM 3km forecast model below shows what radar may look like between 3 and 5 p.m. The second round in the afternoon may or may not happen depending on how long the morning batch of storms lasts. The tornado threat is slightly higher IF storms actually develop.
Here’s a quick summary of what to expect
TIMELINE
MEMPHIS: 7 a.m. – noon… Then maybe 1 to 4 p.m.
NORTHEAST ARKANSAS: 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.
WEST TENNESSEE: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
NORTH MISSISSIPPI: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
THREATS
STRAIGHT-LINE WIND: MEDIUM THREAT…Up to 60 mph with any storm.
TORNADO THREAT: LOW threat but not zero.
FLOOD THREAT: LOW threat for flooding. 1 inch of rain possible.
HAIL THREAT: LOW threat. Dime size at best.
We will be tracking it throughout the day and keep you posted on television, on our website at wmcactionnews5.com and on social media. Download the WMC Weather app for alerts and updates for your location.
