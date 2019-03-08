A few severe storms possible Saturday

MORNING STORMS: The main batch of storms will arrive in the morning hours between 7 a.m. and noon. The NAM 3km forecast model shows what radar may look like around 9 a.m. This will likely just be heavy rain and strong storms, but a few of these could be severe with gusty wind or hail. The tornado threat during this time is low but not zero. If you must be out and about Saturday, make sure you have the WMC Weather App on your phone in case a warning is issued near your location. Otherwise, go ahead with your normal plans and just stay weather aware of any storms in the area.