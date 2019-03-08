FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain and storms to end week start weekend

Rain and storms will impact the Mid-South as we wrap up the week and start the weekend. Some storms could be severe that is why Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Mid-South.
We are tracking pockets of light rain across the Mid-South and scattered showers will continue through the afternoon and evening. It will be warmer this afternoon with highs climbing into the lower 60s region wide. Lows tonight will only dip into the upper 50s with more rain and a few storms possible overnight tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. Scattered showers. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph. High: 60.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Showers and storms Winds: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Low: 58.
SATURDAY: Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Mid-South. A warm front will push north overnight tonight bringing rain and a few storms featuring gusty winds, hail and heavy rains. The tornado threat is not zero, but it is not high at the time. The Mid-South is under a Slight and Enhanced risk, a 2 and 3 out of 5, risk for severe storms. After the morning rain, we will see a cold front push across the region through midday, giving us more rain and storms. We will see another quick chance for showers and storms from 2 pm to 6 pm. Then the system will clear the region, push east and we will start to break apart the clouds overnight. Highs tomorrow will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Our primary risk looks to be gusty winds as the line pushes east. Keep it with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the First Alert Weather Day on Saturday.
SUNDAY: We are looking much better Sunday compared to Saturday. Skies will stay partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the middle 40s. Sunday is the pick day to head out and about this weekend.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Partly cloudy skies will prevail on Monday, but we will see clouds build late in the day going into our Tuesday. Showers will be possible on Tuesday, but the better rain chances will be on Wednesday night into the Thursday. Highs will stay in the upper 50s on Monday and lower 60s on Tuesday. Temperatures will climb near 70 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will stay in the 40s and 50s. Monday looks to be the chilliest day on Monday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.