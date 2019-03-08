FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain and storms to end week start weekend

SATURDAY: Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Mid-South. A warm front will push north overnight tonight bringing rain and a few storms featuring gusty winds, hail and heavy rains. The tornado threat is not zero, but it is not high at the time. The Mid-South is under a Slight and Enhanced risk, a 2 and 3 out of 5, risk for severe storms. After the morning rain, we will see a cold front push across the region through midday, giving us more rain and storms. We will see another quick chance for showers and storms from 2 pm to 6 pm. Then the system will clear the region, push east and we will start to break apart the clouds overnight. Highs tomorrow will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Our primary risk looks to be gusty winds as the line pushes east. Keep it with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the First Alert Weather Day on Saturday.