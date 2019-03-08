Fitz Casino and Hotel to reopen Thursday

ROBINSONVILLE, MS (WMC) - Fitz Casino and Hotel will reopen Thursday, March 7, at 9 p.m.
The Fitz Casino & Hotel in Robinsonville, Mississippi had to temporarily close March 3 due to flooding. As a result, Tunica County officials also closed the access road into the property. It was done as a precautionary measure due to the rising waters of the Mississippi River.
Fitz’ management has been working with the Tunica County officials to reopen the property and keep water from entering the roadway.
To date, there’s been no flooding in the parking lot, hotel or casino.
“Fitz is eager to welcome back our guests, and to offer these promotions during our reopening,” said Tony Scudiero, vice president and general manager.
