5 Great Things: Best Buy raises $20M for St. Jude; New movie theater open downtown

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Don't forget to Spring Forward Sunday morning, but first, let's fall back to 5 of the Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies delivered and served more than 60 meals to seniors in Orange Mound as part of MIFA's Meals on Wheels program.
West Collierville Middle School welcomed Project Lead The Way Showcase. Project Lead The Way is a national initiative that addresses the challenge of problem solving in five programs, which include biomedical and computer science.
The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Read to Achieve Championship Celebration as a reward to 4,000 students from 53 schools who completed a challenge to read six books in six weeks.
Best Buy presented a $20 million check to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital which beat the company's record from the previous year's Thanks and Giving campaign.
The Malco Powerhouse Cinema Grill is now open in downtown Memphis. The seven-screen movie theater includes recliner seats and reserved seating, as well as a full service restaurant.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.