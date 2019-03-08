High rain chances, storms possible Saturday

Light rain will be possible this morning and scattered showers will continue through the afternoon and evening. It will be warmer today with morning temperatures in the 40s and highs today in the lower 60s. Lows tonight will only dip to the upper 50s. There will be another chance for rain on Saturday with a few storms possible.
TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 60.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 58.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday. A cold front will bring strong storms to the Mid-South Saturday late morning through early evening. There will likely be a line of heavy rain and storms around 10 am and then the line will continue to move east through early afternoon. Then, there could be another round of storms in the afternoon, but everything exits the area by 6 pm. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with this system. There will be more sunshine and dry conditions on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: We will still have sunshine on Monday, but clouds will build in on Monday night. Showers will be possible on Tuesday, but the better rain chances will be on Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Monday and lower 60s on Tuesday. Temperatures will climb near 70 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday.
