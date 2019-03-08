High rain chances, storms possible Saturday

WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday. A cold front will bring strong storms to the Mid-South Saturday late morning through early evening. There will likely be a line of heavy rain and storms around 10 am and then the line will continue to move east through early afternoon. Then, there could be another round of storms in the afternoon, but everything exits the area by 6 pm. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with this system. There will be more sunshine and dry conditions on Sunday.