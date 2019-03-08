Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital names new president

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After a nationwide search, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has named a new president.
Michael Wiggins begins his tenure April 8.
Wiggins previously served as senior vice president of Clinical Operations and the Northern Market at Children’s Health Dallas. He was also administrator of Children’s Medical Center Plano.
A search committee conducted a national search with candidates from across the country. The committee included community members from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, donors and physicians.
Wiggins’ predecessor, Meri Armor, is retiring from Le Bonheur after 12 years. During her tenure, the hospital was consistently named one of the country’s best children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report.
Wiggins has a master’s of business administration and bachelor’s of science from University of Alabama. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.