Marion wins Ark. 5A state championship

MARION, AR (WMC) - The Marion Patriots played for their first Arkansas Class 5A State Title in Hot Springs on Thursday night against Little Rock Hall.
Hall last won the crown back in 2013, but the Patriots came in on an 18-game winning streak
This game went back and forth all night. The Patriots’ Keyshawn Woods comes through in the clutch as the contest goes overtime.
He winds up with 20 points as Marion wins its first state championship in program history, beating Little Rock Hall 57-54.
Keyshawn Woods earns State Tournament Most Valuable Player Honors.
“It feels good.” Woods said after the game. “I worked so hard for this. But, we just came out real confident. I just took what they gave me. I knew their strengths and I knew their weaknesses. And we just got the win.”
Not a bad first season for Head Coach David Clark. Patriots are 25-3, and ranked number 24 in the nation by MaxPreps.
