Memphis-area sailor surprises daughter after year-long deployment
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class D'Laurence Neely, surprised his daughter, Da'Jah, after a year-long deployment. (Source: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Gillan/Navy)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 8, 2019 at 12:43 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 12:43 PM

MILLINGTON, TN (WMC) - There was a sweet surprise Thursday at the Child Development Center at Naval Support Activity Mid-South when a sailor reunited with his daughter after a year-long deployment.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class D’Laurence Neely surprised his 4-year-old daughter, Da’Jah, after spending a year stationed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Africa with the Navy Reserves. Neely served as an air traffic controller.

Neely also works as a federal civilian employee for Navy Personnel Command on board the installation.

