Memphis-area sailor surprises daughter after year-long deployment

MILLINGTON, TN (WMC) - There was a sweet surprise Thursday at the Child Development Center at Naval Support Activity Mid-South when a sailor reunited with his daughter after a year-long deployment.
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class D’Laurence Neely surprised his 4-year-old daughter, Da’Jah, after spending a year stationed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Africa with the Navy Reserves. Neely served as an air traffic controller.
Neely also works as a federal civilian employee for Navy Personnel Command on board the installation.
Welcome home, sailor!
