Memphis man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for supplying deadly fentanyl dose

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis man is heading to federal prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl that resulted in a deadly overdose.
Zachary Rutherford, 21, was found dead outside a Valero gas station in October 2016. The medical examiner determined Rutherford’s death was caused by a fentanyl overdose.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more so than morphine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which attributes the sharp increase in opioid deaths across the country, in part, to fentanyl.
Investigators determined 32-year-old Cortez Armstrong distributed the lethal dose, leading to his indictment for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
Armstrong pleaded guilty in September 2018 and was sentenced Wednesday to the mandatory minimum of 20 years in federal prison.
