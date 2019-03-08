Memphis teen prepares for LPGA major

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - While she may be still in high school, Rachel Heck is used to playing with the best golfers in the world.
The St. Agnes Jr. has earned an amateur exemption into the LPGA’s first major of the season – the ANA Inspiration, next month at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.
It will be the 3rd LPGA major for Heck, and she’s just 17 years old.
“It’s insane," Heck said. “I never thought I would be playing my third major at this point. I told my parents like, ‘hey, I hope before I’m pro I get to play in a professional tournament,’ but I didn’t think I’d play in my third. I’m just so grateful.”
