Mississippi judge steps down from case involving R. Kelly’s alleged affair with deputy’s wife

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Hinds County judge has recused herself from a case filed by a Mississippi Sheriff’s deputy against R&B singer R. Kelly.
Hinds County deputy Kenny Bryant sued Kelly in 2017 for allegedly having an affair with his ex-wife while they were married.
Judge Adrienne Wooten was asked to step away from the case because Bryant had asked Wooten if she would represent him when she was an attorney while he sought a divorce from his wife and a lawsuit against Kelly. She declined to represent him.
She later became a judge and was assigned to Bryant’s case, causing him to question whether she could be impartial in the case.
“I was very candid with then-Attorney Wooten regarding my marriage and the facts and information then known to me about my wife’s relationship with R. Kelly, giving details regarding my potential suit,” Bryant said in his affidavit.
In the lawsuit, Bryant claims that his wife, Asia Childress, had a romantic relationship with Kelly prior to their July 15, 2012 wedding but told him that it had ended.
Bryant said the relationship with Kelly rekindled when his wife attended one of his concerts in October 2012. According to the lawsuit, around this time Childress was treated for chlamydia, which she allegedly contracted from Kelly.
In Kelly’s response to the complaint he said he knows Childress but denied having a relationship with her.
Some time afterward, Bryant said his wife convinced him to quit his job and move to Atlanta to further her career, although now Bryant believes her underlying motive was to continue her affair. During this time, he claims Childress would leave him to go to R. Kelly concerts in nearby states in order to reunite with him.
According to the lawsuit, the move was "financially ruinous" for Bryant because he quit his job in Mississippi and was not able to find "profitable employment" in the new city.
Bryant complains that R. Kelly was seducing Childress in the report, saying that "due to R. Kelly's actions, Plaintiff's wife has requested a divorce" and that he "has suffered emotional, psychological and financial loss" due to the actions of Kelly.
The lawsuit also contains photos of text messages between Childress and Kelly documenting their alleged affair.
Earlier this week, Kelly was arrested and taken into custody in Chicago following a child support hearing.
Kelly has also pleaded not guilty to the 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that he faces.
