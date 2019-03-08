Mississippi River mayors lobby in D.C. for help in communities prior to flood season

WASHINGTON, DC (WMC) - Mayors from all along the Mississippi River are looking to Washington this week to help their communities before flood season.
Helena Mayor Kevin Smith is one of the mayors on Capitol Hill.
Mayor Smith says his main priority is the completion of local projects that could help mitigate flooding and address other issues along the river.
He’s concerned about forecasts calling for a historically wet spring.
Mayor Smith said he wants leaders to remember one of their top priorities when it comes to serving American towns – infrastructure.
“We help ourselves, it'll be with state and city money,” Mayor Smith said. “But we just can't do it by ourselves. And they haven't focused on that really so we're here to try to get them to refocus on their priorities.”
Mayor Smith said mayors need the federal government to give them more flexibility when it comes to spending the money given to their riverside communities.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.